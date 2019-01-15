Hy-Vee Introduces WW Quick Prep Meals

WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers, has introduced WW Fresh Quick Prep Meals at more than 200 Hy-Vee locations across the Midwest. The chef-inspired meals are nutritionist-approved and ready to eat in 10 minutes or less.

“People are looking for nutritious meals that they can put together quickly at home, work or even on the go,” said Stacey Mowbray, president of North America at New York-based WW. “Our WW Fresh meals feature quality ingredients inspired by WW Freestyle, our most livable and effective program ever, making it easier than ever to enjoy delicious meals without spending time prepping and cooking.”

WW Fresh meals serve two people and range in price from $14 to $20. With all ingredients pre-prepped and proteins pre-cooked, meals are ready in three simple steps: combine, heat and eat. The following six meals are rolling out at Hy-Vee grocery stores now:

Beef Baja Bowl with Fire-Roasted Corn and Black Beans: Mexican flavors define this beef and veggie-loaded dish with green and red peppers, beans, onions, and corn topped with pico de gallo and crispy tortilla strips. (Six SmartPoints value per serving)

Grilled Chicken Tacos with Roasted Chipotle Sauce and Pineapple Slaw: With a roasted-chipotle sauce as well as a lime salsa, these chicken tacos have just the right amount of kick. Enjoy them with the sweet slaw on the side or loaded into the tacos for crunch. (Five SmartPoints value per serving)

Two-Cheese Butternut Squash Rotini with Bread Crumbs: A healthier version of mac-n-cheese with butternut squash, cheddar, parmesan and a crispy panko bread crumb topping. (12 SmartPoints value per serving)

Dragon Bowl with Thai Peanut Sauce: A hearty vegan meal packed with nutritious ingredients — quinoa, butternut squash and baby broccoli — and dressed up with a bold and flavorful spicy-sweet peanut sauce and a spritz of lime. (Eight SmartPoints value per serving)

Creamy Cavatappi with Parmesan, Chicken and Mushrooms: Rich like classic pasta Alfredo, this dish adds chicken breast, earthy mushrooms and asparagus to the mix. (Seven SmartPoints value per serving)

Lemon, Chicken & Kale Salad with Parmesan and Almonds: This dinner salad starts with greens and layers in chicken, cherry tomatoes and carrots. Honey-lemon dressing, parmesan and almonds are the finishing touches. (Seven SmartPoints value per serving)

Alongside a new partnership with Blue Apron to deliver Freestyle meal experiences directly to people's homes, the WW Fresh meals give consumers looking to maintain a healthier lifestyle access to convenient options at grocery; both products are components of the WW Healthy Kitchen portfolio, designed to make healthy cooking and eating much simpler for all.

West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 245 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with more than 80,000 employees. The company is No. 15 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.