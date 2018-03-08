Hy-Vee Retail Dietitians Offer Weekly Nutrition Tours

Retail dietitians at West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee will offer free nutritional tours at the company’s 190 stores. The free tours will be offered every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon, with each weekday focusing on a different health ailment.

Monday (Diabetes): Focus on diabetes-friendly foods in every aisle, so consumers learn how choosing carbohydrates carefully can make a real difference.

Wednesday (Blood pressure): Focus on foods that fit into a low-sodium diet, with consumers learning how some can even naturally lower blood pressure.

Friday (Cholesterol): Tour to find which foods will lower bad cholesterol and raise good cholesterol for improved heart health.

“Hy-Vee’s mission is to make people’s lives easier, healthier and happier, and these free tours are a way for our customers to learn the important role food choices play in their overall health,” said Kristin Williams, SVP and chief health officer for Hy-Vee. “Our company’s approach to health and wellness makes these tours a perfect complement to the wide array of services our in-store dietitians already offer.”

Customers don't have to sign up in advance for the tours, but they can reserve a spot.