Chick-fil-A to Roll Out Meal Kits

Taking inspiration from the ecommerce and supermarket channels, Chick-fil-A Inc. has revealed plans to introduce branded meal kits at 150 of the company's restaurants in its home Atlanta market.

Set to make their debut Aug. 27, the beloved quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain’s Mealtime Kits aim to make it easy for consumers to prepare their own meals at home from fresh, pre-measured ingredients available at its drive-thrus and front counters, as well as via the Chick-fil-A One app.

According to the company, it will be the be the first in the QSR industry to offer a full meal-kit offering, and customer reaction to the limited-time test will help it determine whether to launch the concept nationally.

Chick-fil-A Chef and Atlanta restauranteur Stuart Tracy helped create five kit recipes, all of which include the brand’s famous chicken: Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Enchiladas, Crispy Dijon Chicken, Pan Roasted Chicken and Chicken Flatbread. During the test period, Chick-fil-A will rotate the five recipes, offering two at a given time.

The chicken used in the Mealtime Kit recipes is No Antibiotics Ever, in keeping with Chick-fil-A’s pioneering commitment to using only No Antibiotics Ever chicken in all of its restaurants by 2019. Additionally, the chicken is trimmed and marinated, so home cooks can make a quick meal in just a few simple steps.

Each kit serves two people and costs $15.89. They can be refrigerated at home for several days, depending on the date of purchase.

“We know our guests are busier than ever and need a variety of convenient dinner options,” noted Michael Patrick, an innovation program lead at Chick-fil-A who is heading up the Mealtime Kits program. “We’re excited to offer Mealtime Kits as a new way for us to serve our guests by providing fresh ingredients to enjoy a delicious meal at home. We designed our offering so our guests don’t have to order ahead, subscribe to a service or make an extra stop at the grocery store. They simply pick up a Mealtime Kit at one of our restaurants at their convenience – for example, when they’re already at a Chick-fil-A restaurant grabbing breakfast or lunch, or in the drive-thru on their way home.”

The kits will be on sale in Atlanta until Nov. 17, but customers in other areas of the country can express their interest in trying the kits by filling out an online form.

Chick-fil-A Inc. operates more than 2,300 restaurants in 47 states and Washington, D.C.