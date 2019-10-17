Press enter to search
10/17/2019
Peapod, Nurture Life Partner for Family Food Options
The Peapod and Nurture Life partnership gives online customers 15 ready-to-eat options for babies, toddlers and kids

Online grocer Peapod has an exclusive partnership with Chicago-based Nurture Life, a food brand with freshly prepared, wholesome, ready-to-enjoy meals and snacks for children.

Peapod is the first retailer to sell individual SKUs of the subscription-based service, offering 15 different options. 

Nurture Life meals are designed for babies, toddlers and kids, with all meals developed by a team of registered dietitians and chefs. The meals are made to order and must be refrigerated until reheating. 

Choices for babies include Braised Chicken, Sweet Potato & Carrot; and Tofu, Sweet Soy Glazed Carrot & Zucchini. Toddlers and kids can experience a Frittata with Cinnamon French Toast; Chicken Bites with Mashed Sweet Potatoes & Green Beans; and Chicken Meatballs with Pasta & Vegetables. 

"Peapod is committed to linking our customers to a constant flow of unique items that help make meal-time as healthy and friction-free as possible," said Spencer Baird, SVP of merchandising for Peapod. "Our partnership with Nurture Life is special because it allows us to uniquely address meal-related friction for households with kids. We are pleased to add Nurture Life to our rapidly evolving base of meal solutions."

Peapod, the online grocery brand of Peapod Digital Labs and an Ahold Delhaize USA company, has delivered nearly 50 million orders delivered to date. The service is available in 24 metro markets both as a pure-play online grocer and as partner to Ahold Delhaize USA divisions Giant Food, Giant/Martin, and Stop & Shop, offering delivery to homes and businesses, and more than 200 pickup locations.

Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

