Peapod Launches Meal Kits With Chef Stephanie Izard

Peapod has joined forces with Chicago restaurateur and James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef Stephanie Izard on a new line of meal kits.

The chef-inspired kits will also include her branded line of globally inspired sauces and spices, This Little Goat, which shoppers can purchase separately through Peapod as well. The partnership begins this summer with two meal kits: Yucatán Fish Tacos and Grilled Belize Chicken Sandwich by This Little Goat.

Additional kits this fall include Roasted Asian Chicken Thighs and Hong Kong Slow Cooked Short Ribs. The kits come in serving sizes of four and start around $6 per serving.