Peapod Launches Meal Kits With Chef Stephanie Izard
Peapod has joined forces with Chicago restaurateur and James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef Stephanie Izard on a new line of meal kits.
The chef-inspired kits will also include her branded line of globally inspired sauces and spices, This Little Goat, which shoppers can purchase separately through Peapod as well. The partnership begins this summer with two meal kits: Yucatán Fish Tacos and Grilled Belize Chicken Sandwich by This Little Goat.
Additional kits this fall include Roasted Asian Chicken Thighs and Hong Kong Slow Cooked Short Ribs. The kits come in serving sizes of four and start around $6 per serving.
"As a mom and business owner, I understand how life can just get busy! But that shouldn't take away your chance for a tasty dinner," Izard said. "I'm excited to partner with Peapod to make some of my favorite recipes easy to cook at home."
Izard, the first female to win Bravo's "Top Chef," has four restaurants in Chicago: Girl & the Goat, Little Goat, Duck Duck Goat and Cabra.
The Izard-Peapod collaboration comes two months after the online grocer announced its partnership with food writer Mark Bittman on a line of meal kits.
"These innovative collaborations allow Peapod customers to enjoy a wide array of exciting dishes in a convenient, ready-to-cook format," said Spencer Baird, SVP of merchandising at Peapod. "As a Chicago resident who loves Stephanie's restaurants, it's particularly exciting to be able to bring some of our favorite local Chicago dishes to all the markets we serve. We love being able to bring something new to the table!"
Peapod, the online grocery brand of Peapod Digital Labs and an Ahold Delhaize USA company, has delivered nearly 50 million orders delivered to date. The service is available in 24 metro markets both as a pure-play online grocer and as partner to Ahold Delhaize USA divisions Giant Food, Giant/Martin, and Stop & Shop, offering delivery to homes and businesses, and more than 200 pickup locations. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.