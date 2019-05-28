Peapod Teams With Famed Food Writer on Exclusive Meal Kit

Peapod has formed a partnership with influential food writer Mark Bittman, author of the new cookbook “Dinner for Everyone,” in which the e-grocer is spotlighting several of Bittman’s recipes in a shoppable, click-to-cart format, in addition to an exclusive meal kit, Fast Pho, a Vietnamese-inspired dish with pre-measured fresh ingredients, available in serving sizes for two or four.

“The inevitable, daily question, ‘What's for dinner?’ is one that everyone has asked themselves more times than they can count,” noted Bittman. “I want cooking dinner at home to make people happy, not stressed, and Peapod gets that, too. Cooking – and likewise shopping for the ingredients – doesn't have to be tedious or time-consuming, and I'm excited to share this Fast Pho meal kit in partnership with Peapod that proves exactly that.”

According to Peapod’s third annual meal-planning forecast, 77 percent of Americans say they would rather eat a homemade meal than go out for dinner, and more than 40 percent of Americans value meal kits as a tool to make cooking at home easier, with other welcomed shortcuts including pre-measured ingredients and grocery delivery.

“At Peapod, we work to simplify grocery shopping, menu planning and meal time,” said Spencer Baird, SVP of merchandising at the Chicago-based online grocer. “Meal kits allow us to introduce shoppers to inspired international flavors and dishes without any intimidation, as every ingredient is selected and packed ready-to-cook. The partnership with Mark and collaboration on the meal kit is another way we want to support making dinner time enjoyable and approachable for shoppers.”

Peapod, the online grocery brand of Peapod Digital Labs and an Ahold Delhaize USA company, has delivered nearly 50 million orders delivered to date. The service is available in 24 metro markets both as a pure-play online grocer and as partner to Ahold Delhaize USA divisions Giant Food, Giant/Martin, and Stop & Shop, offering delivery to homes and businesses, and more than 200 pickup locations. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.