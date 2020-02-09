Loblaw Expands Meal-Kit Delivery Service

Loblaw said Wednesday that it has expanded its PC Chef meal-kit direct-to-home delivery service to include fresh, ready-to-make meals from top local restaurants.

Consumers in the greater Toronto area are now able to prepare a curated selection of their favorite dishes from Burger's Priest, La Carnita, Fresh Restaurants, Fat Lamb Kouzina, General Assembly Pizza, Kinton Ramen and Sala Modern Thai at home with next day delivery, Wednesday to Saturday. Unlike traditional meal kit services, there is no commitment and no subscription required.

The new kits allow customers to bring their favorite restaurant experience into the comfort of their homes. The kits are prepared by the restaurants and come with fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step instructions. There are 15 restaurant meals to choose from, including Burger's Priest's cheeseburgers, La Carnita's carne asada tacos, pork miso ramen from Kinton Ramen and the golden satay curry from Fresh, that vary in size from one to six servings.

The restaurant kits are featured alongside an expanded assortment of PC Chef Meal Kits, which now includes more than 30 new recipes and a variety of cooking formats, such as 15-minute one pan meals, slow cooker meals, and heat and serve meals.

"We are in a unique position to support local restaurants, especially during a time when many have been challenged with in-restaurant dining," said Nick Kuriya, VP, Loblaw Brands Meal Solutions. "We had the infrastructure and knowhow, all we needed were some fantastic local restaurant partners. We couldn't be happier with our new selection of meals and look forward to delivering a new, in-home restaurant experience to our customers."

