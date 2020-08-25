Home Chef Teams with Wyndham on Loyalty Program

Meal-kit delivery provider Home Chef has teamed with Wyndham Rewards to enable members of the hospitality loyalty program in the U.S. to earn 2,500 Wyndham Rewards points when they order their first box of meals, plus 500 Wyndham Rewards points on every box thereafter.

The partnership represents the latest potential growth vehicle for the pandemic-led resurrection of the meal kit industry.

Wyndham Rewards members can sign-up for Home Chef at www.wyndhamrewards.com/homechef, where they'll choose their meal plan preferences and dietary needs. Members then select their first week's meals, which ship directly to their homes. Recipes change weekly and cover a range of categories including: 15-Minute Meals, Oven-Ready, Culinary Collection and more. Meals are delivered weekly and start as low as $6.99 per serving, not including tax and shipping.

Home Chef offers up to 40 meal choices per week. With the Customize It menu feature users have the ability to add or swap protein in their meals. The first order offer of 2,500 Wyndham Rewards points is available for new Home Chef customers only. In addition to meal kit delivery with Home Chef, Wyndham Rewards and its partners allow members to earn points on other everyday purchases like gas, shopping, tours, activities and more.

“Every day, millions of Americans rely on services like Home Chef to simplify their lives while providing fresh, delicious, home-cooked meals that their entire family can enjoy,” said Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president, Loyalty and Revenue Optimization, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Now, with the help of Home Chef, Wyndham Rewards members can easily earn points toward their next vacation or getaway when they cook at home.”

In July, Home Chef said it had teamed with Impossible Foods — which sells the plant-based alternative meat product Impossible Burger — on a recipe program for consumers. The idea is to enable meal-kit customers to use Impossible Burger in place of meat as part of the Home Chef “Customize It” feature. Home Chef said it will offer several recipes each week that are suitable to such a substitution. Home Chef is owned by The Kroger Co., a food retail chain that in May put Impossible Burger products on its shelves.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,757 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in the United States.