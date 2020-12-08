Sun Basket Launches Fresh & Ready Meal Kits

Meal-kit provider Sun Basket has launched Fresh & Ready meals, which require no preparation and can be made in as little as six minutes.

According to Sun Basket, its Fresh & Ready meals are created by award-winning chefs, and feature in-season ingredients grown for peak flavor. The new line provides Sun Basket customers with additional convenient meal solutions that are superior in quality, taste and nutrition, the company said.

Fresh & Ready meals are served in premium wood trays that can go straight into the oven or microwave. The meals are never frozen, made fresh each week and feature organic produce grown on family farms.

Available as part of Sun Basket's weekly meal plan, the meals start at $10.99 per serving. Menu offerings include recipes such as pappardelle with wilted spinach, sweet peas and fresh ricotta; shrimp paella with fire-roasted tomatoes and bell pepper; and Southwestern turkey and sweet potato skillet. Sun Basket's assortment of freshly prepared, ready-to-heat meals is now available nationally under the new name Fresh & Ready.

"Sun Basket continues to innovate in order to adapt to consumers' growing desire for a quick dinner solution, with taste and nutrition at the forefront," said Don Barnett, CEO of San Francisco-based Sun Basket. "The launch of Fresh & Ready meals further emphasizes our commitment to offering healthy, high-quality options for those looking to maintain a balanced diet even on their busiest days. Now more than ever, Americans are looking for an alternative to cooking seven days a week, and this extension is our fastest meal option to date."

Sun Basket, known for its fresh, organic and sustainable ingredients — reflecting broader trends among consumers, especially younger ones — is also experiencing growing demand for its new Oven-Ready meals, Vanessa Meyers, SVP of growth at Sun Basket, previously told Progressive Grocer. Those meals can be cooked in an oven or microwave in as little as six minutes, and that particular product accounted for nearly half of all Sun Basket orders in the first half of 2020, Meyers said.