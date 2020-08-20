The Fresh Market Rolls Out Ultimate Dinner Meals

The Fresh Market has added to its restaurant-quality meal offering a new line that aims to be the last word in such products.

“While these are unprecedented times, our guests still want to treat themselves to a special meal, whether they are celebrating a birthday, anniversary or even a Saturday night dinner socially distanced with some friends,” explained Dan Portnoy, chief merchandising officer for The Fresh Market. “That is why we are launching The Fresh Market’s Ultimate Dinner Meals, which rival the quality of any fine-dining restaurant meal. We are kicking it off this week with the Ultimate Steakhouse Dinner Meal featuring our prime-grade steaks, premium appetizers and sides, as well as one of our signature desserts, a gourmet fresh fruit tart.”

The Ultimate Steakhouse Dinner Meal feeds six, retails for $149.99 ($25 per person) and consists of two USDA Prime First-Cut New York strip steaks; two USDA Prime first-cut ribeye steaks; two USDA Prime Chateaubriand-cut filet mignon steaks; 2 pounds of ready-to-cook seasoned asparagus; six ready-to-heat loaded twice-baked potatoes; one caprese platter with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil; and one 9-inch signature gourmet fruit tart made fresh in store with more than 1 pound of fruit.

Cooking and heating instructions come with the meal, in addition to suggested wine pairings.

Customers can order the meals two ways:

Curbside Pickup: Shoppers can scan the QR code with a smartphone camera or go on the grocer’s website to have their meal ready in as little as two hours.

In-Store Pickup: Shoppers can pre-order online by 2 p.m. to have their meal ready the next day.

The grocer’s other meal solutions include weekly ready-to-cook Little Big Meal entrées and sides, designed to feed a family of four for $25 or less, and one-skillet Market Meal Kits, which are ready in 20 minutes or less and feed two people.

The Fresh Market also recently introduced seasonal value meals for those seeking a high-quality offering that serves more people. This month, it’s a ready-to-cook Seafood Boil that feeds eight for just $7.50 per person, for a total cost is $59.99.

Based in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Fresh Market operates 159 stores in 22 states. The company is No. 71 on Progressive Grocer’s 2020 PG 100 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.