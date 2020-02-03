The Fresh Market Taps Sobeys Exec as New CEO

The Fresh Market's board of directors has named Jason Potter its new CEO, effective March 2, succeeding Larry Appel, who has resigned after two-and-a-half years.

Potter has more than 30 years of experience in the grocery industry, most recently as EVP of operations at Canadian grocer Sobeys Inc. During his 26 years at Sobeys, he also held roles as president Sobeys West, Sobeys Atlantic and president of multi-format operations. As EVP of operations, Potter had full leadership and P&L responsibility for the approximately 800 full-service and community stores under the Sobeys, Safeway, Foodland and Thrifty banners.

The Fresh Market did not immediately reply to PG's query about the reason for Appel's resignation.

"I am thrilled to join The Fresh Market and look forward to working with all our team members in creating a highly differentiated specialty food retailing environment for our guests," Potter said. "Our goal will be to make The Fresh Market the go-to destination for customers looking for best-in-class perishables, unique itemization, and high touch customer service, all provided in a convenient, clean and accessible store format."

"Jason is a proven executive with significant experience and success in the world of grocery retailing and operational turnarounds," said Andrew S. Jhawar, The Fresh Market's board chairman, and senior partner and head of the consumer & retail industry team at Apollo Global Management Inc. "He has demonstrated an ability to drive revenue and profit growth through innovation as well as improved operations, merchandising and marketing, which are skills that make him the ideal candidate to lead The Fresh Market's continued turnaround efforts."

Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market operates 159 stores in 22 states. The company is No. 41 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.