The Fresh Market Revitalizes Customer Experience Strategy

The Fresh Market has teamed with Service Management Group (SMG) on a new customer experience management (CEM) program, with the aim of uncovering and activating insights.

“One of our core values is hospitality — creating a welcoming and friendly shopping environment, and to delight our guests and make their time with us memorable,” noted The Fresh Market spokeswoman Meghan Flynn. “Our guest services team plays a critical role in developing guest relationships, and SMG is an extension of this team to help us deliver valuable insights that will ultimately benefit our customers.”

The specialty grocer is employing SMG’s CEM solution to capture real-time customer feedback at the point of sale. The data goes to the smg360 reporting dashboard and mobile app, which provide a holistic view of customer experience data while empowering the field with location-level feedback and key loyalty drivers. Leveraging in-platform capabilities such as role-based reporting, advanced text analytics and case management, The Fresh Market can then listen better and act faster.

“Our unique value proposition and deep industry benchmarks continue to resonate with grocers focused on driving customer loyalty,” said Todd Leach, chief client officer at Kansas City, Mo.-based SMG, a customer, patient and employee experience management partner to more than 500 brands. “We’re honored to partner with The Fresh Market to develop a program that allows employees across the organization to learn from and act on customer feedback.”

Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market operates 160 stores in 22 states. The company is No. 41 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.