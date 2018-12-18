Raley's Promotes Deirdre Zimmerman to Chief Customer Experience Officer

Raley's has promoted Deirdre Zimmerman to the role of chief customer experience officer.

In her expanded role, Zimmermann will drive internal and external awareness of the company’s vision to bring health and happiness to shoppers' lives by changing the way they eat, one plate at a time. She will focus on building and implementing a comprehensive strategy that integrates team member and customer experiences in all Raley’s stores and online.

Since beginning her tenure at the grocer in 2015 as SVP of marketing and ecommerce, Zimmerman has logged several success stories, including developing and implementing a target digital marketing strategy to gain new customers and build loyalty through Raley's Something Extra Rewards program, as well as improving and driving growth in the ecommerce grocery shopping experience – both of which were successful in growing market share.

"Deirdre is a proven executive whose skill and leadership has contributed greatly to Raley’s success," said Keith Knopf, president and CEO, to whom Zimmerman will still report. "In her new role of chief customer experience officer, she will be instrumental in shaping the engagement of our team members and enriching the experience for our customers as part of our brand’s transformation." Added Zimmerman: "At Raley's, we strive to put our team members and customers at the center of our vision to deliver a differentiated experience that transcends price and product offering. It is a privilege to continue to evolve the brand, centered around our purpose of improving the health of the people we serve."

In recent months, Raley's has continued initiatives to help create a more convenient, enjoyable shopping experience for its shoppers. This includes enhancing the shopper experience with a new website, creating a YouTube series that teaches shoppers how to make better eating decisions, launching a campaign that touts the convenience and customization of Raley's grocery ecommerce service, developing an app that helps shoppers manage their prescriptions via mobile device, and more.

Raley's operates 129 stores under five banners: Raley's, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source and Market 5-One-5. The company is No. 26 on Progressive Grocer's Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.