The Fresh Market Debuts Online Store, Mobile App

Building on the partnership it forged with Instacart last spring, specialty grocer The Fresh Market has rolled out a new online store, as well as a corresponding mobile app that can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play.

The new site enables visitors to shop either by department, or by collections such as new items, easy meals and seasonal offerings. Customers can also plan and build a menu for special meals or save their preferred items to a regular shopping list. The list can be used for shopping in a store or moved into a virtual shopping basket and used for a delivery order.

Another site feature is the ability to filter products by special dietary need, including gluten-free, vegan or organic. Products can also be filtered by items on sale, The Fresh Market private label items or new items.

Once a visitor places an order, an Instacart shopper will fulfill it and provide delivery in as little as an hour. Select The Fresh Market locations are also offering a curbside pickup option.

“Our new online store makes it even easier for our guests to shop The Fresh Market from the comfort of their home, or on the go with the mobile app.,” noted Mary Kellmanson, the company’s chief marketing officer. “It really is about helping our guests eat extraordinary every day, and making it quick and convenient to do so.”

Until Feb. 3, guests can get $15 off their first delivery of $75 or more by using the promo code SHOP15.

Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market operates 159 stores in 22 states. The company is No. 41 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.