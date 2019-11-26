Press enter to search
The Fresh Market to Build New N.C. Headquarters



By Gina Acosta - 11/26/2019



The Fresh Market is investing $5.4 million to consolidate its corporate headquarters operations from two separate buildings into one new location in Greensboro, N.C.

“Greensboro has been our home for the past 37 years, and we are thrilled to be able to make a long-term commitment to staying in this community and be able to build on our vision,” said Larry Appel, president and CEO of The Fresh Market. “We are excited to be able to unite all of our headquarters team members in one building and provide them with as welcoming a place to work as it is for our guests to shop in our stores.” 

A performance-based grant of $500,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate The Fresh Market’s expansion in Guilford County, state officials said. 

Privately held The Fresh Market is owned by the Apollo Global Management hedge fund, which acquired it for $1.4 billion in 2016.

In October, The Fresh Market appointed grocery industry veteran Dan Portnoy as chief merchandising officer.

Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market operates 160 stores in 22 states. The company is No. 41 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

