The Fresh Market Names Dan Portnoy Chief Merchandising Officer

The Fresh Market has appointed grocery industry veteran Dan Portnoy chief merchandising officer, reporting to President and CEO Larry Appel.

Bringing more than 35 years of food retail merchandising and marketing experience to his latest role, Portnoy was previously president and CEO of Kings Super Markets/Balducci’s Markets and chief merchandising and marketing officer at Winn-Dixie Stores. His retail background also includes a deep knowledge of consumer products, earned through prior leadership positions at beverage company Cott Corp. and private-brand development company Daymon.

“I believe Dan to be one of the brightest and most creative merchants in the industry,” noted Appel. “He possesses both a strong understanding of our specialty brand and the business acumen to deliver results. With Dan at the helm of our merchandising team, I am confident that we will achieve our vision of being the premier fresh-focused specialty food retailer.”

As well as serving on the senior leadership team, The Fresh Market’s merchandising directors and its group VP of merchandise operations, Lance Twitty, will report to Portnoy.

A native of Boston, Portnoy will be relocating to Greensboro from Jacksonville, Fla.

Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market operates 160 stores in 22 states. The company is No. 41 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.