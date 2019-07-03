Press enter to search
Close search

The Fresh Market Launches ‘Meet the Curators’ Video Series

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

The Fresh Market Launches ‘Meet the Curators’ Video Series

03/07/2019
The Fresh Grocer Launches ‘Meet the Curators’ Video Series
The Fresh Market's new Meet the Curators video series kicks off with a look at olive oil

Specialty grocer The Fresh Market has introduced a new video series, Meet the Curators, in which its category experts reveal their insider secrets regarding what to look for when buying certain high-end items. The goal of the series is to educate shoppers about these products.

The series launches with Emily Reass, a category manager in grocery. Reass is a certified olive oil expert from the International Olive Oil Education Center in Spain, where she learned what goes into producing a high-quality olive oil; how to taste it; and practical tips for buying, storing and using in food. In the video, Reass appears alongside Meghan Flynn, The Fresh Market's director of communications and community, who is also a registered dietitian.

Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market operates 161 stores in 22 states across the United States. The company is No. 41 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Related Content

The Fresh Market’s New Store Returns to Grocer’s Roots

Charlotte, NC location described by CEO as ‘treasure hunt’

The Fresh Market Names Directors of Grocery, Bakery

Dwight Richmond, Jay Mandrillo both industry veterans

The Fresh Market Names Rich Durante Chief Merchandising Officer

Exec's experience includes time at Kings/Balducci's

The Fresh Market Offers Anniversary Sampling Events

Grocer marks 35 years in business with specials as well

RELATED TOPICS