The Fresh Market Names Directors of Grocery, Bakery

The Fresh Market Inc. has appointed Dwight K. Richmond as its director of grocery and Jay Mandrillo as director of bakery

Bringing to his new role more than a quarter-century of experience in senior procurement, brand management and merchandising, with knowledge of supply chain leadership across natural, organic specialty and ethnic foods, Richmond previously held category management positions with Whole Foods Market, Earth Fare and, most recently, was VP, natural channel for Elk Grove Village, Ill.-based C.A. Fortune, a full-service national consumer products sales and marketing agency.

As directory of grocery, Richmond will provide leadership and direction to the department to continue the expansion, curation and delivery of unique and specialty nonperishable items.

An experienced retail executive specializing in operations, creative merchandising, shrink and inventory control, as well as advertising and communications, Mandrillo was previously director of bakery sales and merchandising with Schenectady, N.Y.-based Price Chopper Supermarkets. He’s also held corporate and field leadership roles with Wakefern Food Corp., Stop & Shop Supermarkets, and Kings Supermarkets.

In his new role, Mandrillo will strategically lead The Fresh Market’s bakery department to enhance the grocer’s best-in-class baked goods, along with its seasonal confectionaries.

“Both Dwight and Jay have an extensive amount of knowledge and experience in their respective categories, and we’re looking forward to their expertise and contributions, so our grocery and bakery departments can continue to excel this year and beyond,” noted Rich Durante, the Fresh Market’s chief merchandising officer.

Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market operates 161 stores in 22 states across the United States. The company is No. 41 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.