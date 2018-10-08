The Fresh Market Appoints Oded Shein CFO

The Fresh Market Inc. has named Oded Shein its CFO. In his new role, Shein will be a key member of the senior leadership team, providing the leadership and direction to enable the company to profitably execute on its corporate growth strategy.

“Oded will be an essential contributor to the strategic direction of the company and ensure that the organization is aligned with our business objectives,” noted CEO Larry Appel, who took the grocer’s helm nearly a year ago. “The combination of Oded’s broad business experience and deep finance expertise will enable The Fresh Market to solidify our position in the marketplace as a unique specialty retailer.”

Shein brings to his latest position more than a quarter-century of financial experience at a range of retail stores, including a recent stint as EVP and CFO at Houston-based Stage Stores Inc., an operator of 764 specialty department stores and 59 off-price stores in 42 states. He has also held senior financial leadership roles at Belk Inc., in Charlotte, N.C., and Charming Shoppes Inc., in Bensalem, Pa.

Among other industry affiliations, Shein provides financial expertise as an active board member for Conn’s Inc., a specialty retailer with 100-plus stores across 12 states.

His appointment comes in the wake of the retailer's decision to close 15 underperforming stores in nine states.

Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market operates 161 stores in 22 states. The company is No. 41 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.