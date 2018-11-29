The Fresh Market Names Chris Himebauch SVP/Chief HR Officer

The Fresh Market has appointed Chris Himebauch its SVP and chief human resources officer. Himebauch’s most recent role was chief human resources officer at Jacksonville, Fla.-based Stein Mart Inc., and before that, he was senior director of field resources at Winn-Dixie Stores Inc., also in Jacksonville.

He succeeds Yvonne Cowser Yancy, who took on the role in January.

“The Fresh Market is known for having best-in-class specialty food, sold in a friendly, engaging shopping environment,” said Larry Appel, the company’s CEO. “Bringing Chris onboard ensures that we’ll continue to offer unparalleled guest service in our stores by continuing to grow our extraordinary team members.”

Himebauch will be a key member of The Fresh Market senior leadership team, overseeing the corporate HR, field HR, talent acquisition, benefits, and training teams.

“I love working in the retail industry and am especially excited about joining The Fresh Market,” he noted. “I am very optimistic about the company, our team members and making The Fresh Market not only a great place to shop, but also a great place to work.”

Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market operates 161 stores in 22 states. The company is No. 41 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.