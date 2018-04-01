The Fresh Market Names SVP/Chief HR Officer

The Fresh Market, Inc. has appointed Yvonne Cowser Yancy the company’s SVP and chief human resources officer. Yancy joins the Greensboro, N.C.-based specialty grocer with more than 20 years of experience in human resources in both the private and public sectors. In her new role, she will oversee The Fresh Market’s field and home office HR and benefit functions, including talent acquisition, organizational design and development, training, compensation and health-and-wellness.

Yancy’s extensive HR experience includes stints at several Fortune 500 companies, among them GE Capital, Ashland Inc., Lincoln Financial Group, Turner Broadcasting and SunTrust Bank. Before joining The Fresh Market, she was the commissioner of human resources for the city of Atlanta, her hometown, where she oversaw all HR functions affecting 8,500 employees and 5,000 retirees, including health-and-wellness benefit plans, labor relations, talent acquisition, HRIS and the employee assistance program.

“Yvonne’s background and experience make her an incredibly valuable resource for The Fresh Market team,” said Larry Appel, president and CEO of The Fresh Market, who joined the company last September. “Her ability to design, implement and lead HR initiatives will help cement The Fresh Market as an industry leader from a hiring and employee satisfaction standpoint.”

Yancy participates in various civic and charitable organizations, among them the Atlanta Chapter of The Links Inc., and is a former member of the SHRM Atlanta Board of Directors. She also sits on the boards of the progressive arts organization WonderRoot and the Central Outreach and Advocacy Center, which provides services to local homeless Atlanta communities.

“The spirit of The Fresh Market is an integral piece of what sets this company apart in the industry,” noted Yancy, who will be based in Greensboro. “As I join The Fresh Market team, I am committed to applying my experiences in both the public and private sector to further a prosperous and welcoming workplace for all of our employees.”

Last month, the company hired Mary Kellmanson as its chief marketing officer.

The Fresh Market operates 176 stores in 24 states.