The Fresh Market Taps Mary Kellmanson as CMO

The Fresh Market Inc. has named seasoned grocery executive Mary Kellmanson its chief marketing officer, effective immediately. Bringing more than 20 years of experience to her new role, Kellmanson will join the senior leadership team, guiding all aspects of the specialty grocer's marketing and brand strategy, as well as its public relations and communications.

Kellmanson began her career with Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans Food Markets, where, as VP of marketing and advertising, she oversaw branding, new store openings, market research, loyalty card and online programs. She subsequently became SVP of marketing at Jacksonville, Fla.-based Winn-Dixie Stores and its acquirer, Bi-Lo Holdings. More recently, Kellmanson was CMO of Skeeter Snacks LLC, an all-natural nut-free snack brand, and SVP of marketing at Web.com, a global provider of online services for small businesses.

“With her impressive track record of successful innovation in driving corporate brand strategy, we are energized by the leadership Mary brings to our team,” said The Fresh Market President and CEO Larry Appel. “I am confident that her results-oriented approach and insight into food retailing will put her in a strong position to assess and optimize The Fresh Market’s programs.”

“The Fresh Market has long been recognized as a brand that offers high-quality, curated products and delicious fare,” noted Kellmanson. “I look forward to building upon that reputation through new ideas and programs, and I welcome the opportunity to elevate awareness around the exceptional experience The Fresh Market offers for our guests.”

Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market operates 176 stores in 24 U.S. states.