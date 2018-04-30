The Fresh Market Names Rich Durante Chief Merchandising Officer

Specialty grocery chain The Fresh Market has named Rich Durante chief merchandising officer, promoting him from his previous role of EVP of Midwest and Southeast merchandising.

In his new role, Durante will oversee all of the grocer’s buying activities and develop strategic purchasing plans to further implement best-in-class merchandising, product innovation and product quality throughout all stores. Previously, he was responsible for merchandising departments and private label programs in the Midwest and southeastern U.S. stores, since April 2017.

“One of my main priorities as chief merchandising officer is to create programs and initiatives that will further position The Fresh Market as an industry leader in freshness and quality,” said Durante. “I look forward to expanding The Fresh Market’s signature and specialty categories, as well as driving market innovation through our meal solutions.”

Durante’s background in food retailing, spanning nearly 40 years, includes tenures as president and COO of AG Supermarket Holdings, which operates Kings Food Markets, Balducci’s Food Lover’s Market and Balducci’s On the Go Café, and in roles of increasing responsibility at Kings Super Markets, where he successfully led merchandising, operations, marketing and engineering teams.

“Rich is an experienced food retailer and his expertise in merchandising and operations is a great asset to our team” said Larry Appel, president and CEO of The Fresh Market. “Love of food is at the heart of The Fresh Market, and I’m confident that under Rich’s leadership, we will further enhance our product offering and continue to deliver unique, quality items to our guests.”

Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market operates 176 stores in 24 states.