The Fresh Market Rolls Out New Private Label Products

The Fresh Market has introduced new items in its collection of more than 1,500 private label products that spans perishable and nonperishable categories.

“Consumers typically view store brands as generic versions of well-known brand names, but it is the opposite with The Fresh Market,” said Michelle Beck, director, private label at the specialty grocer. “In order for us to put our name on a product, it has to be better than the best-selling brand in that category.”

The items fall under three segments: Everyday Extraordinary, which means it has to exceed the benchmark comparison brand by at least one attribute, such as quality of ingredients, flavor variety and taste; Signature, items which are highly curated, premium or proprietary to The Fresh Market; and Seasonal, or limited-time offerings.

New Everyday Extraordinary items at The Fresh Market include potato chips in Sea Salt, Sour Cream and All Dressed (a combination of barbecue, ketchup, sour cream and onion, and salt and vinegar) varieties; sulfate-free, all-natural hand soaps and lotions; organic peanut butters in original roast and dark roast SKUs; and vanilla cookies filled with peanut butter and encased in milk chocolate.

Among the recently introduced signature private label products at the grocer are NomNom Salsa, made by a local vendor in Georgia; cheddar cheese straws; toffee crafted in North Carolina; and items imported directly from Italy, including frozen pizzas with stone-baked crusts, extra-virgin olive oil, artisan bronze-cut pasta, panettone and gelato.

Seasonal private label offerings at The Fresh Market this fall include more than 60 pumpkin-flavored items encompassing pasta sauce, salsa, coffee, cookies, hot cocoa, snack mixes, yogurt-covered pretzels and bakery items.

“I love developing cool, delicious specialty products for our guests,” added Beck. “I am really excited about some of our new limited-time items that are based on the latest flavor trends.”

Additionally, the retailer’s design team refreshed the packaging of the store’s private label items to reflect the new improvements and impart a more contemporary look for the brand.

“Our team updated private label with a design system that would provide a consistent look and feel across all our product categories without having them adhere to a rigid template,” explained The Fresh Grocer Creative Director Bryan Bowers. “We wanted these products to stand out within their category while also supporting our updated brand look.”

Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market operates 160 stores in 22 states. The company is No. 41 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.