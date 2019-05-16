The Fresh Market Expands Instacart to All Stores

The Fresh Market has expanded its personal shopping and home delivery service via Instacart to all 161 of the specialty grocer’s stores.

“After successfully partnering with Instacart in several of our key markets, we found that our guests appreciated having a convenient option to order the specialty foods they love, delivered to their door when they want them,” noted Mary Kellmanson, chief marketing officer at The Fresh Market. “As grills are firing up for the start of the summer season, our guests are looking to elevate their grill game with the amazing selection of prime beef we offer. Nothing says happy Father’s Day better than having Instacart deliver one of our giant Tomahawk ribeye steaks with some of our fresh-prepared sides like our new blue cheese potato salad, along with corn on the cob. We’re thrilled to be able to offer our guests a way to order our premium products direct from Instacart and get them delivered to their home in as fast as an hour.”

“We are proud to partner with fresh-focused specialty retailer The Fresh Market to bring their carefully curated products to all of their loyal customers in a new way,” said Andrew Nodes, VP of retail accounts at San Francisco-based Instacart. “Now that Instacart is available in all 161 stores, customers can have all the ingredients they need to prepare a memorable meal delivered directly to their door with the same exceptional service they’ve come to expect from The Fresh Market.”

To mark the occasion, The Fresh Market is offering customers – both new and existing Instacart users – their first order delivered free with the promotional code TFM1Free. Customers can choose a delivery window within one hour or up to five days in advance before checking out. An Instacart personal shopper will then pick, pack and deliver the order to the customer in the designated time frame

Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market operates 161 stores in 22 states across the country. The company is No. 41 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.