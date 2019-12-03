Instacart Expands Alcohol Delivery

Instacart has expanded its alcohol delivery service across the United States, making the San Francisco-based company one of the largest online delivery and pickup marketplaces for alcohol in this country. Now Instacart customers in 14 states, along with Washington, D.C., can have alcohol delivered in as little as an hour from grocers including Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, Schnucks and Stater Bros., as well as from wine and liquor specialty stores in select areas.

Additionally, Instacart customers in participating states will see a new in-app banner that makes it easier to shop directly from the virtual beer, wine and spirit “aisles” of select retailers via the service.

This latest expansion comes in the wake of the gradual roll out of the service, which kicked off with a small number of retail partners and grew considerably over the past year. With this latest move, alcohol delivery via Instacart is now accessible to more than 40 million households across the United states and is offered by almost one-third of the company’s more than 300 retail partners.

Instacart alcohol delivery is currently available in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Washington, D.C. The company will continue introducing alcohol delivery in more states as it is permitted.

As well as the locations where alcohol delivery is currently available via Instacart, customers in Nebraska and Michigan can expect to have the service in the next few months. In states where alcohol delivery is already offered through the service, Instacart will work with existing and new retail partners to add alcohol products to their Instacart storefronts throughout this year.

“Part of grocery shopping for many people goes beyond getting fresh produce, meats and pantry staples, and includes picking up the perfect bottle of wine for a dinner party or their favorite beer to sip while watching the big game,” said Instacart Chief Business Officer Nilam Ganenthiran. “By working alongside our retail partners to add alcohol to the marketplace, we’re offering customers more choice and making it easier for Instacart to be their ‘one-stop-shop’ to get the groceries they need - including beer, wine and spirits - from the retailers they love.” “We couldn’t be more excited to work with Instacart’s extensive delivery network to create a fantastic customer experience,” noted Jewel Hunt, GVP ecommerce at Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos., No. 3 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States. “Now customers have the convenient option of rush delivery straight to their doorsteps for all of their grocery needs, from everyday essentials to fresh produce to that favorite bottle of wine for a special dinner.”

Purchasing alcohol through Instacart is similar to purchasing groceries and other household staples: Customers go online or open the Instacart mobile app, select their city and store, and search for beer, wine or spirits to add to their virtual basket. For select retailers offering alcohol delivery, customers can visit specific beer, wine and spirit “aisles” directly from the retailer storefront on the Instacart website or mobile app.

Instacart is currently accessible to more than 80 percent of U.S. households, and in all 50 states. The company has formed partnerships with more than 300 national, regional and local retailers, and serves nearly 20,000 grocery stores across 5,500-plus cities