Sprouts Expands Instacart Delivery to Southeast

Starting March 5, Sprouts Farmers Markets shoppers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee will be able to have groceries delivered from the food retailer via San Francisco-based Instacart. To sign up or place an order, customers can use the Sprouts app or go online. New Instacart customers will get $20 off their first delivery if it’s worth $35 or more, using the promo code SPROUTS20.

“Each week, millions of guests turn to Sprouts for their healthy grocery needs, and delivery is another way for us to reach them wherever they are in their busy lives and healthy living journeys,” noted Chief Customer Officer Shawn Gensch. “Our guests know they can count on Sprouts for freshness, convenience and value – both in-store and online – and we believe this supports the program’s strong sequential growth.”

The service will offer same-day delivery from Sprouts in as fast as an hour in select ZIP codes in Birmingham and Huntsville-Madison, Ala.; Augusta and Atlanta, Ga.; Clearwater, Orlando, South Sarasota, Tampa and Valrico, Fla.; Charlotte, Durham, Fayetteville and Raleigh-Falls of Neuse, N.C.; Simpsonville, S.C.; and Memphis and Nashville, Tenn.

With the addition of these markets, Sprouts will offer delivery in more than 200 communities across the country. More than 12,000 products from the grocer are available for delivery, among them farm-fresh produce, a wide selection of meat and seafood, dairy, bulk foods, and frozen items, with beer and wine available in the Florida and North Carolina launch markets.

Based in Phoenix, Ariz., Sprouts employs more than 30,000 associates and operates more than 300 stores in 19 states. The company is No. 22 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.