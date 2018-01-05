Sprouts Brings Grocery Delivery to Denver, San Diego, Sacramento

Sprouts Farmers Market has continued its grocery delivery expansion to now include Denver, San Diego and Sacramento, Calif.

In partnership with third-party grocery delivery service Instacart, Sprouts’ ecommerce program now extends delivery to Denver, Boulder, Broomfield, Longmont and Parker, Colo.; as well as Sacramento, Elk Grove, Roseville, San Diego, Carlsbad, El Cajon and La Jolla, Calif. More than 12,000 products are available via the service, including farm-fresh produce, a wide selection of meat and seafood, dairy goods, frozen foods, and bulk items. Select launch areas also offer beer and wine for delivery.

Customers in all of the Phoenix-based grocer’s major markets across Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah now can have their groceries delivered from Sprouts via Instacart. The natural grocer will continue expanding the service to the majority of its major markets nationwide by year’s end.

Shoppers place their orders via Sprouts’ mobile app or delivery.sprouts.com, with new Instacart customers receiving their first delivery free.

“Online delivery is a natural way for Sprouts to support customers wherever they are on their healthy-living journeys, as well as reach new shoppers beyond our store neighborhoods,” said CEO Amin Maredia. “The majority of Sprouts’ shoppers across the West can now enjoy convenient delivery of more than 12,000 fresh, natural and organic products through delivery.sprouts.com.”

Sprouts first announced its plan to expand grocery delivery via Instacart nationwide in January, the same week that mass-merchandiser Target Corp. said it would sever ties with the San Francisco-based service. At the time, Sprouts offered home delivery in eight cities nationwide, but moved swiftly into Phoenix and Tucson, Ariz.