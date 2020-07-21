The Fresh Market Names SVP Store Ops

The Fresh Market Inc. has appointed Brian Johnson SVP, store operations, reporting to CEO Jason Potter, effective immediately.

Johnson has spent his nearly 30-year-career entirely in operations, rising through the ranks at Tyler, Texas-based Brookshire Grocery Co. (BCG). For the six years, he was the SVP, division manager at BCG, where he oversaw more than 8,000 employee partners in 107 retail locations, with seven VP, district manager direct reports.

“I am excited to have Brian lead our store operations team and help continue to energize our business, building relationships with our guests, and ensuring that every visit to The Fresh Market is a memorable and welcoming experience, with exceptionally clean, friendly and well-stocked stores,” said Jason Potter, president and CEO since March of The Fresh Market, which is based in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Johnson, who holds an MBA from the University of Texas at Tyler and completed the Cornell Food Executive Program in 2015, is relocating to Greensboro with his wife.

The Fresh Market operates 159 stores in 22 states. The company is No. 71 on Progressive Grocer’s 2020 PG 100 list of the top food retailers in North America. With more than 180 stores in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas under four banners – Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Fresh by Brookshire’s and Spring Market – BCG is No. 60 on the list.