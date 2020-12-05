The Fresh Market Names Chief Marketing Officer

The Fresh Market Inc. has appointed Kevin Miller its chief marketing officer, reporting to President and CEO Jason Potter. Miller has a 30-year track record of leading marketing and advertising organizations for Fortune 100 companies.

Most recently, he was the chief marketing officer at Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers, which operates 157 stores in 20 states. During his time there, Miller transformed the grocer’s marketing, company culture and digital innovation, as well as significantly growing its loyalty program.

“Kevin brings to The Fresh Market a deep background in marketing from working with such well-known businesses as Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and ABC News, in addition to his experience in grocery with Natural Grocers,” said Potter. “He is a consummate professional who will help us continue to evolve our brand and mission of inspiring our guest to make everyday eating extraordinary.”

“I am thrilled to be joining The Fresh Market team at the most dynamic time in our nation’s history, where we have seen some dramatic changes in consumer grocery shopping behavior,” noted Miller. “As such, the opportunities to unlock the full potential of our highly differentiated brand have never been greater. I look forward to innovating with my new teammates to provide even better service and even more value to our guests as we drive home what makes The Fresh Market the premier, fresh-focused specialty food retailer.”

Based in Greensboro, N.C., with 159 stores in 22 states The Fresh Market is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food retailers in North America.