The Fresh Market Makes Racial Equity Pledge

The Fresh Market is joining food retailers across the country with its own corporate social justice initiative.

The retailer revealed that the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc. will receive a $250,000 donation as part of The Fresh Market's commitment to fight racism and discrimination.

An additional $50,000 was pledged to the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in The Fresh Market's hometown city of Greensboro, N.C. The center celebrates the nonviolent protests of the 1960 Greensboro sit-ins that helped advance the civil rights movement.

"We are deeply committed to serve and make a difference in our communities to ensure inclusion, empowerment and opportunity for everyone," said Jason Potter, president and CEO of The Fresh Market. "The commitment we are making today is just a catalyst to our broader diversity action plan to make The Fresh Market an even better place to work for our team members, a better place to shop for our guests, and a stronger partner in our communities."

Over the past few weeks, retailers such as Walmart, Target, Ahold Delhaize USA, Kroger and many others have pledged funds to fight racial inequity.

The Fresh Market said that it also plans to conduct unconscious bias training for all employees, an increased focus on diversity hiring, and career progression and mentoring, as well as enhancing the diversity of its supply chain.

"At the core of The Fresh Market's values is a shared responsibility to treat all team members and guests with dignity and provide a safe, fair and equitable working environment, where discrimination of any kind is not tolerated. We cannot be complacent or silent and must play an active role in our stores and communities to combat racial injustice," Potter added.

The Fresh Market operates 159 stores across 22 states. The company is No. 71 on Progressive Grocer’s 2020 PG 100 list of the top food retailers in North America.