Weis Markets Launches New Personalization Tool

Digital customer engagement solution provider Birdzi has launched Visper, a personalization capability proven to increase customer sales, visits and retention for regional supermarket retailers. Weis Markets is the first retailer to use the new technology, which is rolling out to other grocers such as Coborn’s and Niemann Foods soon.

Visper recommends the most effective promotions from a retailer’s product catalog for chosen shopper audiences, based on digital models created by thousands of data attributes for each individual customer.

“Visper helps grocers leverage advanced data science and AI capabilities to recommend the most effective product promotions for each customer, including a recommended discount that will provide the best ROI,” said Shekar Raman, co-founder and CEO of Iselin, New Jersey-based Birdzi. “The offering works with the retailer’s entire product catalog to ensure hyper-relevancy to each individual customer and the personalized shopping experience that today’s customers crave.”

Designed to support regional grocery retailers’ monthly or quarterly programs, Visper campaigns can be executed via email, direct mail or print-on-receipt. According to Birdzi, this approach drives strong ROI in the form of increased sales, shopping visits and retention, and also automates a growing portion of the marketing process, helping retailers reduce costs while accelerating cycle time.

Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. The company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.