Weis Markets Expands Low Low Price Program to Produce

Weis Markets has expanded its successful Low, Low Price Program to its produce department, slashing prices on 60 of its most popular produce items, among them bananas, potatoes, apples and bagged salads.

Introduced in January 2019, the Low, Low Price Program originally reduced prices on about 7,000 items throughout the store, with the aim of offering lowest everyday prices in the market. These price cuts helped lift the grocer’s Q1 2019 sales and comps.

“Our Low, Low Price Program for grocery items has helped customers save millions of dollars since it launched,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets’ VP of advertising and marketing. “The logical next step is extending it to produce to help customers save even more. It’s a winning combination: lowest everyday produce prices in the market on great, high-quality produce.”

This round of price reductions includes:

20% off 12 varieties of apples such as Fuji and Gala

33% off Yellow #5 Potatoes and Red #5 potatoes

8% off Fresh Express Regular salads and Organic Girl salads

25% off tomatoes on the vine

Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia. The company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.