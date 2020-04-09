Weis 4 School Program Launches

Weis Markets has introduced the Weis 4 School program, in which customers can earn points on their purchases to raise donations for their chosen local school. The initiative has the goal of generating $500,000 in donations for local schools.

“Our new Weis 4 School program reflects our commitment to the communities we serve and gives families a great way to support their local schools,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets’ VP of advertising and marketing. “Once schools join our program and customers sign up, they can generate donations for their local school whenever they shop our stores.”

The program runs through April 30, 2021. Weis Markets has sent sign-up kits to schools in its seven-state footprint. Once they receive the kits, schools can name a coordinator to enter information for their school at a dedicate website. The deadline for registration is Oct. 31.

Schools enrolled in the program receive a unique barcode that they can give to interested families and school supporters, who then take a copy of the bar code to a Weis store and have it scanned one time with their Weis Preferred Shopper card. Subsequently, qualified purchases made with a connected Weis Preferred Shopper card will generate reward points and donations for their chosen school. Due to legal restrictions, excluded purchases include lottery tickets, postage, alcohol, tobacco, gas and milk.

All schools with pre-k through eighth grade students are eligible to participate, including public, private and religious institutions and day care centers. Schools will receive donation checks after the program ends.

Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia. The company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.