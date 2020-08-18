Press enter to search
Weis Markets Puts Paws for Pets Online

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 08/18/2020
Now in its 12th year, Weis Markets' Paws for Pets program, which raises money for local pet shelters, now has an online presence.

Weis Markets has launched an online version of its Paws for Pets program to collect donations for the benefit of 126 local pet shelters in the seven states in the grocer’s market area.

Customers can take part by going to Weis Markets’ website and donating with a credit/debit card or via PayPal, with all contributions going to local animal shelters. The program runs through Aug. 30.

“Our Paws for Pets program has generated more than $2.5 million in donations for local pet shelters over the past 12 years,” noted Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets’ VP of advertising and marketing. “The demand at these shelters continues to increase, while donations decline due to the economy and the pandemic. That’s why we’re launching our online campaign, which makes it easier to donate to local pet shelters and animal rescue organizations.”

Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia. The company is No. 58 on The PG100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

