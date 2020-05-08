Weis Markets Providing Free Virtual Cooking Classes

Weis Markets will keep offering free virtual cooking classes for preschool- and elementary school-age children, as well as for adults, in August after a successful pilot program in July.

The 30-minute classes, led by Weis’ team of registered dietitians, will cover one recipe per session. Registration closes 48 hours before the beginning of each session, and a detailed ingredient list will be distributed so that participants can cook or bake along at home.

Among the classes are Preschool Kids Cooking Camp, Elementary Kids Baking Camp, Elementary Kids Cooking Camp, 5 Ingredients or Less Cooking Classes, Intro to Intuitive Eating, and No Cook Meals.

“With many kids home from camp this summer, we’re excited to offer programming that gets them excited about cooking and nutritious eating,” said Beth Stark, Weis manager of nutrition and lifestyle initiatives. “These 30-minute programs introduce kids to new ingredients, textures and flavors in a fun and approachable way. In addition, we’re offering virtual nutrition workshops for adults to help them prepare simple, nutritious meals, especially if they’re adjusting to eating more of their meals at home.”

Consumers can register for upcoming classes on Facebook, and view recipe tutorials from Weis’ dietitians on Facebook and Instagram.

Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia. The company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.