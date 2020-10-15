Giant Co. Offers 2nd Helping of Free Turkey and Sides

On Oct. 16, customers at The Giant Co. can start once again earning rewards points toward a free turkey certificate when they shop in-store or online with a Giant or Martin’s card. Choice Rewards customers can also earn free side dishes, desserts and more using the banners’ apps when they shop. The free turkey and sides program first launched in 2019.

“There’s no holiday that embodies our new brand platform, For Today’s Table, quite like Thanksgiving does,” notes John Ruane, chief merchandising officer at Giant. “Our stores have everything families need to prepare for and enjoy the holiday, whatever it might look like this year. Whether a small in-person gathering or connecting with family online, we’re making the meal easier so that our customers can focus on what’s most important – who is gathered around the table, and the memories that are made.”

Shoppers who earn 400 rewards points from Oct. 16 through Nov. 26 can redeem their points for a free turkey certificate. Paper and digital certificates can be redeemed from Nov. 13 through Nov. 26 at any Giant or Martin’s store, or online via Giant Direct or Martin’s Direct. Customers can also substitute their free turkey certificate toward a free family-size lasagna or tofurkey, or for $1 off per pound of their preferred turkey brand.

Additionally, shoppers who take advantage of the Choice Rewards program through the Giant or Martin’s app can redeem points for as many as 18 free items to complement their holiday meal from Nov. 13 through Nov. 26.

A current tally of a customer’s rewards points is printed the bottom of their receipt or can be checked via the Giant or Martin’s app. Shoppers can donate their free turkey certificate at any Giant or Martin’s store or online to help needy families during the holiday season.

Based in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, The Giant Co. is an omnichannel retailer serving millions of customers across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. It has more than 33,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and 125-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service across hundreds of ZIP codes. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.