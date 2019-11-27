Holidays Cross Cultures at the Grocery Store

Norman Rockwell would hardly recognize many of the offerings at my family’s holiday table. Texas pecan pie is set alongside my mother-in-law’s Vietnamese egg rolls. Our culturally expansive family comes together around favorites that reflect an eclectic mix of both personal and adopted traditions that represent our cross-cultural DNA.

We’re not alone. As American cities become increasingly multicultural, holidays are adopted and adapted so that what’s “traditional” to serve to friends and family includes a celebratory mix of comfort foods that evoke the home country, along with new American additions.

Recognizing and responding to this diversity and the changing trends in how America’s changing population eats and shops – not just during the holidays, but also year-round – can help smart grocers become an integral part of consumers’ grocery shopping habits.

For traditional grocers and specialty markets alike, the holidays present significant opportunities for those looking to capture a larger share of the shopper’s basket.

Here are some of the trends that are impacting the shopping experience, and how grocers can serve up an improved experience to build brand loyalty:

Invite Customers to Know Your Brand

Shoppers across the cultural spectrum pull out all the stops for the holidays, merging their own traditions with those of the United States. The celebratory meal is a demonstration of love and shared experience.This is the time of year to invite them to know your brand.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Americans will consume about 68 million turkeys, along with tons of traditional side dishes. The holiday season drives shoppers to the market like no other time of the year. While most holiday food shoppers rely on habit or convenience for store selection, new immigrants and diverse young Millennials are looking to connect with brands and are shopping to find the best experience in terms of selection, price and convenience. Your marketing program must issue an invitation to discover what you have to offer.