Employing Consumer Decision Trees to Maximize the Changing Shopper Value Equation

One of the greatest challenges facing grocery retailers in today’s complex, omni-commerce environment is solving for the evolving shopper value equation. Being able to do so means the difference between success and failure but, given growing diversity in the marketplace, effectively responding to shifting shopper priorities has never been more difficult. The good news is that there are tools available to help.

Changing Parameters, Lasting Importance

In the most basic terms, the shopper value equation is a function of price + quality + variety + store + location. It’s a critical equation in which the sum of the parts gauges overall value and, ultimately, determines shoppers’ outlet loyalty. While the five components that comprise the shopper value equation remain unchanged, their definitions – and their individual influences on shopper decision-making – have most certainly evolved. A comparison with their “meanings” from 30 years ago illustrates the extent of that change, and underscores the need for retailers to adapt accordingly:

Price: Personalized versus EDLP/Hi-Low

Price is no longer a matter of simply lower (everyday) prices, but rather of instituted personalized pricing – and promotions – for those products that have been identified as personalized known-value items (PKVIs).

Quality: Authentic, BFY versus National Brands, Private Label

Quality today isn’t about retailers stocking national brands or cheaper, private label versions, but instead ensuring that their assortment includes authentic and better-for-you options.

Variety: Right products versus One-Stop Shopping

Variety used to reference enablement of a one-stop-shopping opportunity, but now it speaks to the “right” products, i.e. those most relevant to shoppers, being readily available.

Store: Experience versus Clean Store

“Store” previously equated with “cleanliness.” Today, it references the much more complex issue of delivering an optimized and consistently satisfying shopper experience – both in-store and online.

Location: Omni-commerce versus Convenience

Location was once about geographic proximity and convenient access. In the current ecosystem, it equates with a seamless, connected shopping environment that accommodates anytime, anywhere shopping.