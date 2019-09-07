Coupons and Ecommerce: Delivering on Grocery Shoppers’ Expectations of Value

Start a conversation about what’s essential to the success of online grocery retail, and the first mention is always — always! — “convenience.” And, yes, it would be foolish to downplay the significance of this element of the ecommerce shopping experience, but it would be even more foolish to ignore the other no-less-critical needs of shoppers in the growing but still nascent grocery vertical, in particular, shoppers’ expressed psychological need for “value.”

This need, according to findings from Inmar’s 2018 ecommerce study, translates into a widespread and deeply held expectation among consumers that sellers should provide them the means to save money on their online grocery purchases.

The rapidly growing numbers of shoppers buying groceries online are bringing with them a host of expectations from their brick-and-mortar shopping — including ready access to promotions — and retailers must be strategic in meeting this demand if they’re to grow and sustain their online business.

Needed for a growing market

Ensuring that consumers enjoy a seamless promotion-use experience when moving between the physical grocery store and the website will help retailers further generate genuine incrementality as the volume of consumers shopping the “virtual shelf” continues to grow. And this market segment is most definitely growing.