Why Multicultural Consumers Are Having a Big Impact on U.S. Grocery

As the U.S. multicultural population continues to climb, the preferences of U.S. Hispanic, African-American and Asian-American shoppers consumers will continue to reinvent the grocery shopping experience.

That's according to the inaugural “Multicultural The Why? the Behind The Buy” report from CPG industry sales and marketing agency Acosta.

“The growing multicultural population will drastically impact the grocery industry, and we have already noticed key differences between shopper groups,” noted John Clevenger, SVP/managing director, Acosta Strategic Advisors. “For example, multicultural shoppers recognize the link between food and their health, and are significantly more likely to buy natural and organic foods even though they are more expensive. Understanding these unique values and preferences is vital for manufacturers and retailers to win with this emerging consumer group.”

The Jacksonville, Fla.-based agency offered a comprehensive view of the shopping preferences of these groups in its report, including the following:

They find Grocery shopping enjoyable

72 percent of African-American shoppers, 65 percent of U.S. Hispanic shoppers and 61 percent of Asian-American shoppers said that they enjoy shopping, versus 56 percent of white/Caucasian (non-Hispanic) shoppers.

Shopping with other people is more common among multicultural groups, as 72 percent of Asian-American shoppers, 67 percent of U.S. Hispanic shoppers and 63 percent of African-American shoppers said that they routinely shop with others, versus 55 percent of white/Caucasian (non-Hispanic) shoppers.

Multicultural shoppers buy groceries across more channels than total U.S. shoppers, with 23 percent of U.S. Hispanic shoppers saying that they’d shopped in a Hispanic/ethnic grocery store in the past six months, versus 3 percent of total U.S. shoppers.

They engage with brands

49 percent of U.S. Hispanic shoppers and 46 percent of Asian-American shoppers said that they buy grocery brands that are authentic to their ethnic heritage.

65 percent of African-American shoppers and 59 percent of U.S. Hispanic shoppers said that they’re passionate about their preferred grocery brands.

Compared with total U.S. shoppers, more multicultural shoppers said that they buy socially responsible brands.

they value Convenient meal solutions

76 percent of U.S. Hispanic shoppers reported buying grocery prepared foods in the past month, versus 59 percent of white/Caucasian (non-Hispanic) shoppers.

76 percent of Asian-American shoppers reported ordering from a restaurant for pickup/carryout in the past 30 days, versus 53 percent of white/Caucasian (non-Hispanic) shoppers.

they make use of digital tools

44 percent of U.S. Hispanic shoppers said that they read digital grocery fliers, versus 35 percent of total U.S. shoppers.

38 percent of African-American shoppers said that they use a search engine to find recipes online, versus 28 percent of total U.S. shoppers.

37 percent of Asian-American shoppers said that they employ a shopping list on their mobile device, versus 26 percent of total U.S. shoppers.

Acosta compiled the “Multicultural The Why? Behind the Buy” report using its The Why? Behind the Buy U.S. and Hispanic Shopper Surveys, Winter 2017-2018, with additional multicultural population facts from the U.S. Census Bureau and www.blackdemographics.com.