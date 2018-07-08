Supermarkets Shouldn’t Overlook Native-Born Latino Consumers

The supermarket industry is no stranger to the growth of U.S. Latinos and the value of their food dollars, although an occasional refresher on recent trends can be useful in understanding the evolving demographic landscape.

According to recent population projections released by the U.S. Census Bureau, Latinos numbered 57 million in 2017 and were projected to grow to 111 million by the year 2060.

With an aggregate household income of $879 billion and annual food-at-home expenditures of $60 billion, it’s not hard to understand why U.S. Latinos have captured the attention of domestic and international food marketers. According to a white paper scheduled for publication in September 2018, “A Perfect Storm is Facing U.S. Supermarkets,” this rosy picture is destined to take a major detour that should concern all stakeholders in the supermarket and food industry.