Giant Co. Introduces New Brand Platform

The Giant Co. has rolled out a new brand platform, For Today’s Table. Building on the new company name, logo and purpose introduced earlier this year, For Today’s Table maps out a course for the company’s ongoing growth, innovation, and investment.

“For Today’s Table is grounded in our strong belief that gathering around the table for a meal with your family to make meaningful connections is now more important than ever,” explained Nicholas Bertram, Giant Co. president. “For almost 100 years, we have been entrusted to help families connect over food, at their table, no matter where or what the ‘table’ may be. It sets the stage for our go-forward strategy, crystalizing our commitment to customers, team members and the community, inspiring us to double down on future growth and investment.”

Added Chief Marketing Officer Matt Simon: “For Today’s Table, the pinnacle in our evolution of The Giant Co.’s refreshed brand, is an external expression of what our brand is doing and what families can expect from us in the future. While the wheels were in motion for our new brand platform pre-pandemic, the last several months have only reinforced the value of family connections, and we believe food has a role to play in forging those connections and in making our communities stronger. The table, no matter where it may be, is the most obvious and best way for families to connect.”

Over the next few months, core elements of For Today’s Table will launch through various channels, among them mass media, digital and social channels, updated store décor, redesigned associate uniforms, and delivery and transport vehicles now boasting family-focused graphics.

A TV spot set to air Sept. 3 will address families’ need to connect and the real way they do it. Over the past several weeks, Giant has been filming five real families for the spot to capture honest, heartfelt moments that illustrate what gathering at the table really means.

“This latest campaign brings For Today’s Table to life in an authentic way, showing what families go through and the real solutions The Giant Co. can offer,” observed Simon.

To that end, the grocer is working to simplify the shopping experience through the introduction of convenient meal solutions, products, technologies and services in the next few months.

Giant will expand product assortment in key categories to better meet customers’ needs and wants, along with testing such new in-store offering as smoothie bars and kombucha taps. Further, this fall, the company plans to debut at its flagship store in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, made-to-order salads, wraps, soups and grain bowls through a new partnership with Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based fast-casual restaurant chain Saladworks.

Other experiential changes include:

“All Set,” an easy way for customers to identify meal solutions from prepared, heat-and-eat and other offerings

Expanded Meal Deals and meal kit programs, offering more protein choices, new flavor profiles and meal ideas

Increased shelf space for key categories like plant-based, global flavors, specialty foods like artisanal cheeses and meats, and health and beauty

Investment in private brands through the launch of hundreds of new items over the next year, in response to rising demand for high-quality, affordable items, such as the grocer’s recently introduced cook-in-bag line and Nature’s Promise Kids Crustless Sandwiches, the latter item available in grape and strawberry jelly, and free of dairy, peanuts and tree nuts

Giant anticipated the recent ramp-up in online adoption, having already invested in a consumer-friendly user experience. These investments included the recent redesign of its mobile app and website to easily serve customers 24/7 throughout the public health crisis. The revamped site offers personalized recommendations, savings and the ability to view the weekly circular. Customers can also use the new app to fill their cart, access personalized savings and manage their Choice Rewards.

In the near future, the grocer plans to pilot geolocation technology that will send notifications to associates when customers have arrived at the store to pick up grocery orders, eliminating the need for shoppers to call the store.