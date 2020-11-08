Giant Co. Offers Protein Innovation

Providing a quick and easy weeknight meal, The Giant Co. has launched a private-brand product in the meat and seafood department called Cook-in-Bag. The proteins are seasoned and packaged in a bag that can be placed directly in the oven. They cook in about 25 to 30 minutes.

The innovative Cook-in-Bag pork and chicken products can be cooked in the package in an oven or a crock pot, while the seafood Cook-in-Bag items can only be cooked in an oven.

“Today’s families are busier than ever, and they are looking for easy, real meals that take less time to prepare and allow for more time to spend together around the table,” said John Ruane, chief merchandising officer at Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based Giant. “The center-of-the-plate protein is already prepared with the Cook-in-Bag, so families just add their favorite sides to create a flavorful and balanced meal that is convenient any night of the week.”

The lineup of seafood flavors consists of Mediterranean cod, lemon dill scallops, Chesapeake Bay shrimp and bourbon salmon, while the pork and chicken assortment offers triple mustard and honey roast, Jamaican jerk roast, red wine and herb loin filet, Greek loin filet, garlic and herb whole roaster, garlic and herb chicken breasts, Asian teriyaki chicken breasts, sweet kickin’ BBQ chicken breasts, chimichurri chicken thighs, and carnitas chicken thighs.

The products are available in Giant and Martin’s stores this week, joining the Ahold Delhaize USA division's private-brand portfolio of thousands of products under labels like Giant brand, Nature’s Promise, Taste of Inspirations, CareOne, Smart Living, Always My Baby, Etos, Companion and Limited Time Originals.

Ahold Delhaize USA is also working to remove synthetic colors, artificial flavors, artificial preservatives, artificial sweeteners, MSGs and high-fructose corn syrup from all of its private-brand product lines by 2025.

“Our private-brand lines are an important piece of our overall product strategy as the mix of quality, assortment and affordability continue to make them popular with our customers,” added Ruane.

Based in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, the Giant Co. is an omnichannel retailer serving millions of customers across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. It has more than 33,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and 125-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service across hundreds of ZIP codes. The Giant Co. is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.