The Giant Co. Helps Shoppers Save on Fresh Food

The Giant Co. is now offering the Flashfood app, which enables shoppers to buy fresh food items, including produce, meat, deli and bakery products that are nearing their best-before dates at considerably lower prices. The app is now available at four Lancaster, Pa., Giant stores.

“The Giant Co. is committed to doing everything it can to preserve the communities we live and work in for future generations, and reducing food waste is central to our efforts,” noted Sepideh Burkett, the grocer’s VP of store support. “Working with Flashfood, not only will we be providing our customers with savings on safe, high-quality food items, but we’ll also continue to minimize our environmental impact by diverting even more food waste away from landfills.”

By downloading the Flashfood app, which is free on iOS and Android, consumers can find deals on meat, produce boxes, bakery items, snacks and more that are nearing their best-before dates. Purchases are then made directly through the app, and shoppers can pick up their order the same day from the Flashfood zone located inside the participating Giant location.

“The last few months have dramatically altered consumers’ food habits,” said Josh Domingues, founder and CEO of Toronto-based Flashfood. “Collectively, we are remembering how vital the grocery store is for our communities. We’re incredibly proud to partner with The Giant Co. for this pilot in Lancaster. This is a time where people need to save money more than ever. The way that Giant is providing the community with an innovative way to save money while reducing food waste through the Flashfood app is incredible!”

Flashfood is already available at 450 grocery locations operated by Loblaws, Meijer, Hy-Vee and SpartanNash. To date, the app has saved shoppers $10 million-plus and diverted more than 5 million pounds of food, the equivalent in greenhouse gas emissions of driving 4.3 million miles in a car.

Based in Carlisle, Pa., The Giant Co. serves millions of consumers across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. With more than 33,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and 125-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The Giant Co. family of brands consists of Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.