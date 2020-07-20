Giant Co. Associates Star in TV Campaign

The Giant Co. has launched a TV advertising campaign to show its commitment to the customers it serves. The commercial features an original poem recited by current and retired Giant Co. associates, along with examples of how the company is helping the next generation succeed.

“Families are the bedrock of our society and at The Giant Co., we feel it is our responsibility to raise families up every way we can,” said Chief Marketing Officer Matt Simon. “If families are strong, our communities are strong, and if communities are strong, our world is strong and that adds up to a better future for everyone. Our new spot brings our purpose to life by showing how we’re working toward a better tomorrow for the families we serve and celebrates our family of team members and the many ways they are making a lasting impact in their communities.”

The ad stars Deli Manager Lovelita Jacoby, who works at the Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, Giant; Checkout Coach Trey Johnson, at the York, Pa. Giant on East Market Street; and Scott Tegethoff, recently retired from the company after 19 years, whose last position at Giant was VP of distribution operations. All were chosen to appear in the commercial for embodying the company’s purpose at work and in their local communities. The ad incorporates footage from community partners such as Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Philabundance as the associates recite lines from “What Life Should Be,” a poem by Pat A. Fleming.

The campaign includes a 30-second spot for Giant and a version for its Martin’s banner, as well as encompassing digital and social elements.

“The spot speaks to our shared experiences and how The Giant Co. is a partner to its communities and the families it serves,” said Marc Brownstein, president and CEO of Philadelphia-based Brownstein Group, the grocer’s advertising agency of record, which handled creative treatment and production for the campaign. “Our latest work together creatively expresses these values and reveals the deeper purpose The Giant Co. finds within its team members and customers.”

Based in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, the Giant Co. is an omnichannel retailer serving millions of customers across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. It has more than 33,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and 125-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service across hundreds of ZIP codes. The Giant Co. is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.