Giant Co. Gives $3M to Local Schools

The Giant Co. has donated $3 million to more than 2,000 public and private schools through its A+ School Rewards program. At the beginning of the school year, customers chose the schools they wanted to support with their shopper points.

“Our local schools need additional funds more than ever right now as they continue to remain impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” said Matt Simon, chief marketing officer and VP of marketing and urban retail at The Giant Co. “Giant has been a strong supporter of local schools, and we hope in this time of added need, these dollars can be used to support remote learning and the distribution of meals, ensuring that our students continue to thrive both academically and nutritionally.”

For the 2019-20 school year, the top 10 schools in grocer’s A+ School Rewards program are:

Cumberland Valley High School, Mechanicsburg, Pa.: $15,913

Elmwood Academy, Mechanicsburg, Pa.: $14,597

William Davis Elementary School, Southampton, Pa.: $14,471

Bear Creek School, Elizabethtown, Pa.: $10,962

Avon Grove High School, West Grove, Pa.: $9,966

Saint Joseph School, Mechanicsburg, Pa: $9,797

North Coventry Elementary School, Pottstown, Pa.: $9,430

Spring Ford Intermediate School, Royersford, Pa.: $9,411

Emmaus High School, Emmaus, Pa.: $8,918

Governor Wolf Elementary School, Bethlehem, Pa.: $8,845

Since the program in 2005, more than $36 million has gone to local schools to support a range of educational needs and activities.

Based in Carlisle, Pa., the Giant Co. is an omnichannel retailer serving millions of customers across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. It has more than 33,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and 125-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service across hundreds of ZIP codes. The Giant Co. is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.