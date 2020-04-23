Giant Co. Hiring 3,000 More Associates

The Giant Co. will hire an additional 3,000 employees — almost 10% of its total workforce — to meet the skyrocketing demand for groceries amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past month, the grocer has hired about 4,000 temporary and part-time workers across its Giant, Martin’s, Giant Direct, Martin’s Direct and Giant Heirloom Market divisions.

“At The Giant Co., our purpose is to connect families for a better future, and our mission is more vital now than ever before,” noted VP of Human Resources Matthew Lutcavage. “We’re committed to serving our communities and customers during this extraordinary time while helping our neighbors who are looking for work.”

The grocer is hiring for various in-store positions, as well as fulfillment center selectors and drivers for Giant Direct, its online service providing grocery pickup and delivery, including contactless pickup at more than 130 Giant and Martin’s stores. Customers across 90% of the chain’s footprint have access to Giant Direct.

“Over the past two months, our incredible in-store and e-commerce team members have worked tirelessly to serve families, but the demand for online grocery keeps growing stronger,” added Lutcavage.

To meet the e-commerce demand, the Giant Co. will deploy technology enhancements to the Giant Direct platform to boost order capacity and increase the number of time slots. Additionally, to aid social distancing, customers can now pick up prescriptions using the Giant Direct parking spaces at their local store. For seniors who can’t enter the store, a free USPS delivery option is also available.

Along with these tech enhancements, digital improvements to the company’s website and app are launching this week to further personalize the shopping experience through product recommendations, introduce a bolder interface, and offer a robust search and filter capability that connects to the Guiding Stars nutrition guidance program.

Based in Carlisle, Pa., the Giant Co. is an omnichannel retailer serving millions of customers across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. It has more than 33,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and 125-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service across hundreds of ZIP codes. The Giant Co. is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.