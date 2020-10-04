The Giant Co. Helping Small Food Businesses in PA

The Giant Co. has introduced a $250,000 emergency grant program, in partnership with nonprofit Team Pennsylvania, to support small businesses in Pennsylvania’s food supply chain affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As Pennsylvania’s second-largest private employer and as a company that has been able to continue operating during the coronavirus pandemic, The Giant Co. has a responsibility to help mitigate the economic impact in the Commonwealth,” explained Nicholas Bertram, the supermarket company’s president. “From family farms to local food artisans and manufacturers throughout the rest of the supply chain, small businesses are hurting, and livelihoods are at risk. These men and women are instrumental in feeding Pennsylvanians, and we want to do our part to help them in their time of need.”

Applications will be accepted online through April 24 from any small business involved in growing, making or processing food within Pennsylvania. The Giant Co. and Team Pennsylvania coordinated with the Pennsylvania Department of Economic and Community Development, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the Pennsylvania Chamber and Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association to create the program. Recipients will be notified early next month.

“Bringing the public and private sectors together to solve our biggest challenges is what we do at Team Pennsylvania,” said Ryan Unger, president and CEO of the Harrisburg-based organization. “We are proud and grateful to partner with The Giant Co. on this endeavor that will provide some relief to companies in the Commonwealth working tirelessly to keep our agricultural economy and food supply going.”

“This amazing effort by The Giant Co. and Team Pennsylvania demonstrates the critical importance of forming public-private partnerships to support our communities,” added Dennis M. Davin, Pennsylvania Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development.

“Our collaboration with Team Pennsylvania is the latest effort Giant is undertaking as we do our part to help the Commonwealth through the pandemic,” noted Bertram. “With these emergency grants, we hope to provide some relief to keep people employed, strengthen businesses and keep Pennsylvanians fed – now and in the future.”

Based in Carlisle, Pa., The Giant Co. operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, employing more than 33,000 associates to support nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, more than 125 online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the