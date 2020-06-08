The Giant Co. Targeting Zero-Waste Stores

The Giant Co. has announced four additional stores in Pennsylvania — five total — that have attached zero-waste status, meaning 90% or more of a store's total waste is being diverted from a landfill or incineration.

Recycling procedures have been implemented in these four stores, with team members monitoring what's being sent to the trash compactor, so nothing gets thrown away that could potentially be recycled or donated. This includes ensuring that no cardboard is labeled as garbage, filling designated bins with food waste and scraps for organic recycling, and collecting plastic bags, plastic film and empty pharmacy pill bottles to be sent back to the company’s recycling center.

The four new zero-waste stores in Pennsylvania are the Martin's Food Market at 211 Glimcher Drive, Duncansville; and the Giant stores located at 1153 N. 5th St., Perkasie; 100 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville; and 1661 S. Easton Road, Warrington. They join the Cleona Giant, also in Pennsylvania, that reached zero waste in fall 2018.

“When it comes to taking care of the environment, there are no small actions, as every effort taken adds up and helps us to lessen our environmental footprint,” said Manuel Haro, VP of brand strategy at The Giant Co. “We applaud the efforts of our Duncansville, Perkasie, Quarryville and Warrington team members for embracing recycling across their stores and inspiring their communities by showing the healing effect our collective efforts can have.”

Each store also participates in a chainwide expanded food donation program as a partner of Feeding America, donating product to local food banks, as well as the grocer’s Meat the Needs program, which donates frozen protein to regional food banks.

The Giant Co. says that currently more than 84% of all waste generated in the company is diverted through its recycling efforts, with a goal of diverting 90% of waste by 2025.

The company's commitment to sustainability includes plastic bag recycling and plastic reduction; installing a solar field and bee pollinator habitat at its Carlisle, Pennsylvania, corporate headquarters; reducing emissions; installing energy-efficient fixtures in all stores; and providing customers with sustainable products such as coffee, tea, and seafood.

The Giant Co. is an omnichannel retailer serving millions of customers across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. It has more than 33,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and 125-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service across hundreds of ZIP codes. The Giant Co. is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.